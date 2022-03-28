Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Stake Lessened by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Crown by 33.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Crown in the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Crown in the 3rd quarter worth about $171,000. Institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total value of $702,425.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $41,509.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,706 shares of company stock valued at $1,684,110. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CCK. TheStreet cut Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.31.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $129.67 on Monday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.27 and a 12 month high of $130.42. The firm has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of -27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.41 and a 200-day moving average of $111.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.12. Crown had a positive return on equity of 37.44% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Crown’s payout ratio is -18.97%.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

