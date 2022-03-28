Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CROX. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Crocs from $130.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Crocs from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $156.44.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $78.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.58. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $66.50 and a fifty-two week high of $183.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.89.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $586.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.71 million. Crocs had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 201.51%. The business’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Crocs will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, Director Douglas J. Treff bought 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.44 per share, with a total value of $740,664.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 87,005 shares in the company, valued at $7,955,737.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Frasch bought 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $250,315.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 37,698 shares of company stock worth $3,105,842. Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Crocs in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Crocs in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

