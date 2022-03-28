Critical Analysis: ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) and Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU)

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) and Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get ATA Creativity Global alerts:

1.6% of ATA Creativity Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.2% of Gaotu Techedu shares are held by institutional investors. 52.9% of ATA Creativity Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ATA Creativity Global and Gaotu Techedu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATA Creativity Global -16.50% -17.08% -6.28% Gaotu Techedu -47.02% -92.01% -45.86%

Risk & Volatility

ATA Creativity Global has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gaotu Techedu has a beta of -1.09, indicating that its share price is 209% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ATA Creativity Global and Gaotu Techedu, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATA Creativity Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Gaotu Techedu 4 2 0 0 1.33

Gaotu Techedu has a consensus price target of $8.16, indicating a potential upside of 303.96%. Given Gaotu Techedu’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gaotu Techedu is more favorable than ATA Creativity Global.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ATA Creativity Global and Gaotu Techedu’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATA Creativity Global $31.73 million 1.43 -$5.28 million ($0.20) -7.25 Gaotu Techedu $1.03 billion 0.50 -$487.00 million ($1.86) -1.09

ATA Creativity Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gaotu Techedu. ATA Creativity Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gaotu Techedu, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ATA Creativity Global beats Gaotu Techedu on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ATA Creativity Global (Get Rating)

ATA Creativity Global is an international educational services company, which focuses on provision of quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity. It offers a range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network. The company was founded by Kevin Xiaofeng Ma and Walter Lin Wang in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Gaotu Techedu (Get Rating)

Gaotu Techedu, Inc. is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses. The company was founded by Xiang Dong Chen in June 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.