Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $11.81, but opened at $12.21. Cricut shares last traded at $11.91, with a volume of 1,907 shares traded.

Specifically, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.84 per share, with a total value of $444,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 1,503,436 shares of company stock valued at $23,575,483 over the last three months.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRCT. Barclays lowered their target price on Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cricut from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.29.

The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.53.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $387.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.51 million. Cricut had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Cricut during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Cricut during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Cricut by 668.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Cricut by 3,566.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Cricut during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

About Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

