Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Cresco Labs in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery anticipates that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cresco Labs’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CRLBF. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Cresco Labs from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

Shares of Cresco Labs stock opened at $6.02 on Monday. Cresco Labs has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $13.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.44.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; flowers, popcorns, shakes, pre-rolls, and vapes under the High Supply brand; flowers, vapes, and edibles under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, ingestibles, sublingual oils, and transdermal patches under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products made from plants under the Reserve brand.

