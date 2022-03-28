Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Crescent Capital BDC has a payout ratio of 95.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Crescent Capital BDC to earn $1.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.3%.

Get Crescent Capital BDC alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CCAP opened at $17.86 on Monday. Crescent Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $16.58 and a twelve month high of $21.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.56. The stock has a market cap of $551.64 million, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.98.

In other Crescent Capital BDC news, Director Raymond Barrios acquired 2,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $50,111.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 6,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $116,478.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 234,324 shares of company stock valued at $4,226,520 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 14.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CCAP shares. Bank of America started coverage on Crescent Capital BDC in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Crescent Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Crescent Capital BDC in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crescent Capital BDC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.