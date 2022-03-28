Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $433.20.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CACC. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $444.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of CACC stock traded down $12.67 on Monday, reaching $514.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,743. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 39.04, a current ratio of 39.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Credit Acceptance has a one year low of $352.10 and a one year high of $703.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $528.95 and its 200 day moving average is $596.41.

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $14.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.75 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $463.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.23 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 38.72% and a net margin of 51.63%. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance will post 50.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 369 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 703 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 847 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 66.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

