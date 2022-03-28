Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Raises Stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 58.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 1,316.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 9.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 237.2% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Lancaster Colony stock opened at $153.55 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 0.23. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12 month low of $145.79 and a 12 month high of $201.31.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $428.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.85 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 70.18%.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Cardini's, and Girard's; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

