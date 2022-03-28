Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 86 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $561,142,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,497,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,803 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,609,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $809,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912,864 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11,146.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 773,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,667,000 after acquiring an additional 766,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,542,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,654,000 after acquiring an additional 556,594 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $128.66 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.34 and a 200-day moving average of $143.63. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.65 and a fifty-two week high of $155.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.