Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Increases Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Sysco were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Sysco in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Sysco by 69.6% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in Sysco by 27.0% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 230.8% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYY. Barclays upgraded shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Argus upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.75.

In other news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $303,324.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $62,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 111,382 shares of company stock worth $9,513,621 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $80.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.02 and its 200 day moving average is $78.71. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $89.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 123.69%.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments.

