Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $87,000 Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lowered its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 76.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,432 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,234.5% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $106.10 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $105.97 and a 12 month high of $116.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.75.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

