Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $75,000 Position in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 35,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 68,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period.

IBUY stock opened at $65.57 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.75 and a 200-day moving average of $90.25. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $130.88.

