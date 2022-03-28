Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $643,000 Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,505,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,576,000 after acquiring an additional 214,016 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8,656.1% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,052,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006,559 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,831,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,686,000 after acquiring an additional 91,837 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 964.6% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,323,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,391,000 after buying an additional 3,011,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,881,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,846,000 after buying an additional 58,851 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $103.44 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.01. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $95.27 and a twelve month high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

