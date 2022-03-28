Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 176 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 704.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3,650.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $724.22.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $680.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $631.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $623.45. The company has a market capitalization of $73.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.19. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $458.44 and a 1-year high of $697.01.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.49 by $5.23. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 50.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 44.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.46, for a total value of $607,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 7,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $5,132,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,064 shares of company stock worth $15,646,063 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

