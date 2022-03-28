Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 571 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,274,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,325,000 after purchasing an additional 63,450 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,988,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,749,000 after purchasing an additional 99,834 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 854,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,022,000 after purchasing an additional 36,365 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 623,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,840,000 after purchasing an additional 15,299 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 514,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,351,000 after purchasing an additional 33,141 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $96.91 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52 week low of $86.21 and a 52 week high of $106.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.87.

