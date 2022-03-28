Cranswick (LON:CWK) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Cranswick (LON:CWK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 3,600 ($47.39) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.93) target price on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 4,180 ($55.03).

Get Cranswick alerts:

Cranswick stock opened at GBX 3,586 ($47.21) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,565.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,616.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94. Cranswick has a 52-week low of GBX 3,118 ($41.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,200 ($55.29).

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cranswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cranswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.