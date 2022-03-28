Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Price Target Lowered to €62.00 at Morgan Stanley

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €64.00 ($70.33) to €62.00 ($68.13) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Covestro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Covestro from €72.00 ($79.12) to €73.00 ($80.22) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Covestro from €61.00 ($67.03) to €53.00 ($58.24) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Get Covestro alerts:

Shares of COVTY traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.54. 34,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,686. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.46. Covestro has a one year low of $21.74 and a one year high of $36.23.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.