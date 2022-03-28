Covenant Asset Management LLC Sells 987 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Covenant Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,106 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VZ. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, March 4th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ opened at $51.28 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.97 and a 200 day moving average of $52.80. The company has a market capitalization of $215.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.69 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

