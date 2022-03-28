Coupang (CPNG) vs. The Competition Head to Head Contrast

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) is one of 49 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Coupang to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Coupang alerts:

This table compares Coupang and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Coupang $18.41 billion -$1.54 billion -12.64 Coupang Competitors $16.53 billion $905.83 million 96.01

Coupang has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Coupang is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Coupang and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coupang 0 4 4 0 2.50 Coupang Competitors 276 1234 3346 61 2.65

Coupang currently has a consensus target price of $44.14, indicating a potential upside of 149.39%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 34.50%. Given Coupang’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Coupang is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Coupang and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coupang -8.38% -46.10% -14.50% Coupang Competitors -8.30% -21.30% -3.91%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.7% of Coupang shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.0% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by institutional investors. 28.9% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Coupang rivals beat Coupang on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

About Coupang (Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc. owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Seoul, South Korea.

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.