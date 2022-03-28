Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.030-$0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $189 million-$191 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $196.14 million.Coupa Software also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.150-$0.190 EPS.

COUP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $130.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. cut their target price on Coupa Software from $325.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $160.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $251.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $190.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $148.29.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software stock traded up $3.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $103.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,795. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Coupa Software has a 52-week low of $64.79 and a 52-week high of $283.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.00.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 52.26%. The business had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $108,328.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michelle Brennan acquired 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.65 per share, for a total transaction of $29,493.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,050 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 251.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.