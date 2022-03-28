Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.030-$0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $189 million-$191 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $196.14 million.Coupa Software also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.150-$0.190 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $160.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $190.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $155.00 to $65.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coupa Software currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $148.29.

COUP stock opened at $99.89 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.36 and its 200-day moving average is $173.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $64.79 and a 1 year high of $283.38.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 52.26%. The business had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,961 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $292,398.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle Brennan purchased 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.65 per share, with a total value of $29,493.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $1,418,050. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COUP. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,850,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Coupa Software by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 110,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,454,000 after purchasing an additional 12,768 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Coupa Software by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

