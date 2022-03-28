Country Trust Bank Takes $96,000 Position in Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPP)

Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Alpine 4 during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alpine 4 during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alpine 4 during the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.92% of the company’s stock.
OTCMKTS ALPP traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.17. 1,065,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,684. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $5.74.
Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition of businesses that fits into its drivers, stabilizers, and facilitators business model. It operates through the following segments: QCA, APF, Morris, Deluxe, and Excel. The QCA segment offers electronic contract manufacturing solutions.
