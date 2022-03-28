Country Trust Bank Makes New Investment in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 534 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BAX. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its holdings in Baxter International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Baxter International by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its stake in Baxter International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 17,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Baxter International from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.71.

In other Baxter International news, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAX traded up $1.71 on Monday, hitting $78.92. 3,536,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,117,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.13. The company has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.62. Baxter International Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.12 and a 52-week high of $89.70.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.01%. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.27%.

Baxter International, Inc provides a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

