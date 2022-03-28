Country Trust Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Country Trust Bank cut its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 58.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

PM traded down $1.38 on Monday, hitting $92.07. 4,097,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,905,238. The firm has a market cap of $142.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.64 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.33.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 106.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.76%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.11.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

