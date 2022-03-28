Country Trust Bank Boosts Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Diageo were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 586.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 11.7% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,432,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,189,000 after purchasing an additional 149,761 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 11.7% during the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,431,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,356,000 after purchasing an additional 149,706 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $31,271,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 56.8% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 180,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,887,000 after buying an additional 65,515 shares during the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DEO traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $201.77. The stock had a trading volume of 264,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $164.13 and a twelve month high of $223.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.61.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $1.5714 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 1.9%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DEO. Societe Generale raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.81) to GBX 3,200 ($42.13) in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $954.62.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

