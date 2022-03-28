Corra.Finance (CORA) Price Hits $0.38 on Exchanges

Corra.Finance (CORA) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Corra.Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000788 BTC on major exchanges. Corra.Finance has a market capitalization of $562,991.31 and approximately $25.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Corra.Finance has traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00047917 BTC.

Corra.Finance Coin Profile

Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en

Corra.Finance Coin Trading

