Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.83.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CRBP opened at $0.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.81. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $2.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.72.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRBP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,856.56% and a negative return on equity of 57.92%. As a group, research analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 537,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 102,362 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 819,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 140,790 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 14,138,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,534,000 after purchasing an additional 37,487 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 211.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 73,008 shares during the period. 35.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, Lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.