Convex Finance Price Tops $29.87 (CVX)

Convex Finance (CVX) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. Convex Finance has a market cap of $1.65 billion and approximately $41.02 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Convex Finance has traded up 50.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Convex Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $29.87 or 0.00063220 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00048869 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,338.29 or 0.07066432 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,241.33 or 0.99999717 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00047470 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Convex Finance

Convex Finance’s total supply is 87,237,542 coins and its circulating supply is 55,270,448 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Buying and Selling Convex Finance

