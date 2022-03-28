Contrasting IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) & H-CYTE (OTCMKTS:HCYT)

H-CYTE (OTCMKTS:HCYT – Get Rating) and IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares H-CYTE and IRadimed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H-CYTE -297.52% N/A -480.98% IRadimed 22.30% 13.92% 12.07%

This table compares H-CYTE and IRadimed’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio H-CYTE $1.61 million 3.33 -$4.80 million ($0.03) -1.06 IRadimed $41.81 million 15.12 $9.32 million $0.74 68.03

IRadimed has higher revenue and earnings than H-CYTE. H-CYTE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IRadimed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.2% of IRadimed shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of H-CYTE shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 48.1% of IRadimed shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for H-CYTE and IRadimed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score H-CYTE 0 0 0 0 N/A IRadimed 0 0 1 0 3.00

IRadimed has a consensus price target of $42.00, indicating a potential downside of 16.57%. Given IRadimed’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IRadimed is more favorable than H-CYTE.

Risk & Volatility

H-CYTE has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IRadimed has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IRadimed beats H-CYTE on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

H-CYTE Company Profile (Get Rating)

H-Cyte, Inc. engages in the developing and delivering treatments for patients with chronic respiratory and pulmonary disorders. It offers DenerveX device, which provides pain relief from facet joint syndrome. The company was founded by Scott M. W. Haufe and Steven Gorlin on July 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

IRadimed Company Profile (Get Rating)

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

