Contrasting First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) & Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN)

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) and Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for First Capital and Logansport Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Logansport Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares First Capital and Logansport Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Capital 29.28% 10.14% 1.04% Logansport Financial 31.61% N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

First Capital has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Logansport Financial has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

First Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Logansport Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. First Capital pays out 30.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Logansport Financial pays out 30.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.7% of First Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of First Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Logansport Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Capital and Logansport Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Capital $39.01 million 3.41 $11.42 million $3.42 11.52 Logansport Financial $10.79 million 2.71 $3.21 million $5.24 9.16

First Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Logansport Financial. Logansport Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Capital beats Logansport Financial on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Capital, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and business banking services. Its loan portfolio includes residential real estate, land, construction, commercial real estate, commercial business, home equity and second mortgage, and other consumer loans. The company was founded on September 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Corydon, IN.

Logansport Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Logansport Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Cass County, Indiana. The company's personal banking products and services include checking accounts, rite accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts; mortgage, home equity lines of credit, home improvement, construction, commercial buildings, farm, consumer, education, and car loans, as well as loans for single family and multi-family dwellings; and overdraft, and internet and mobile banking services. It also provides business and commercial checking accounts, commercial savings accounts/certificates of deposit, money market accounts and certificates, commercial sweep accounts, ACH debit/credit capabilities, electric federal tax payment systems, remote banking and merchant card services, wires, coin services, night deposit bags, and remote deposit banking services. In addition, the company offers revolving or seasonal lines of credit, term loans for equipment, commercial real estate mortgages for expansion or acquisition, commercial letters of credit, and guaranteed loans, as well as agricultural loans. Logansport Financial Corp. was founded in 1925 and is based in Logansport, Indiana.

