Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Trading Down 4%

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $62.31 and last traded at $62.61. Approximately 3,006 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,202,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.19.

CLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Continental Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.16.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.16 and its 200 day moving average is $50.28. The company has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.89.

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. Continental Resources had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is presently 20.18%.

In related news, major shareholder Harold Hamm acquired 300,744 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.30 per share, with a total value of $17,834,119.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $3,006,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 82.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,993 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 261,196 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,691,000 after buying an additional 41,410 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,806,414 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $80,855,000 after buying an additional 408,479 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $798,000. 13.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Resources, Inc is an independent oil producer engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm’s operations include horizontal drilling and protecting groundwater. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

