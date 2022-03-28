Contango Oil & Gas (NYSE:MCF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSE:MCF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:MCF opened at $3.22 on Friday. Contango Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $6.94.
