Consolidated Water (CWCO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 30th. Analysts expect Consolidated Water to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:CWCO opened at $10.40 on Monday. Consolidated Water has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $13.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.76.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th.
About Consolidated Water (Get Rating)
Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Consolidated Water (CWCO)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.