Consolidated Water (CWCO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 30th. Analysts expect Consolidated Water to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:CWCO opened at $10.40 on Monday. Consolidated Water has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $13.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWCO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Consolidated Water in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Consolidated Water by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Consolidated Water by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 98,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 51,023 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Water by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 194,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 58,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Consolidated Water by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 305,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 38,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

