ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to Issue Dividend of $0.30

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the energy producer on Thursday, April 14th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

ConocoPhillips has increased its dividend by 18.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. ConocoPhillips has a payout ratio of 20.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ConocoPhillips to earn $9.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.4%.

NYSE COP opened at $107.50 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.61. The stock has a market cap of $139.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $47.85 and a fifty-two week high of $107.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $562,647.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $249,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,220 shares of company stock worth $15,979,983 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,008,903 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $548,643,000 after buying an additional 165,817 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 199,931 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $14,431,000 after buying an additional 12,542 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 73,171 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after buying an additional 6,367 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,076 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 14,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,637 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 19,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.09.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

