Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $5.61 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,665 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. TFO TDC LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Fundamental Research raised their target price on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

Microsoft stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $303.68. 22,551,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,869,892. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.73. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $231.10 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

