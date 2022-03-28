Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conifer were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conifer in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

NASDAQ:CNFR opened at $2.32 on Monday. Conifer Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $4.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.33.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Conifer had a negative return on equity of 33.32% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Conifer Holdings, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

