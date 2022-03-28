Conflux Network (CFX) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $21.55 Million

Conflux Network (CFX) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 28th. Conflux Network has a market capitalization of $280.11 million and $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,503.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,367.72 or 0.07089365 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $132.20 or 0.00278292 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.22 or 0.00804615 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.67 or 0.00100340 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00012951 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007616 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $220.72 or 0.00464645 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.08 or 0.00431709 BTC.

About Conflux Network

Conflux Network (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

