comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $94.93 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) to post $94.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for comScore’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $92.76 million and the highest estimate coming in at $97.10 million. comScore reported sales of $90.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that comScore will report full year sales of $391.78 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $420.45 million, with estimates ranging from $409.49 million to $431.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover comScore.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. comScore had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 13.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCOR. Truist Financial decreased their price target on comScore from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut comScore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th.

comScore stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.64. 12,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,860. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.77. comScore has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $5.25. The company has a market capitalization of $238.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

In related news, insider William Paul Livek acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $534,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in comScore by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of comScore during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of comScore during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of comScore during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of comScore during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

