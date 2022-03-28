CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Given a €59.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a €59.00 ($64.84) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

COP has been the topic of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($95.60) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($85.71) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($82.42) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($85.71) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($97.80) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €79.14 ($86.97).

ETR:COP opened at €53.60 ($58.90) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €44.40 ($48.79) and a 1-year high of €82.80 ($90.99). The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €53.09 and its 200 day moving average price is €65.05.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

