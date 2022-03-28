Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JCS opened at $8.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.12. Communications Systems has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $42.36. The firm has a market cap of $21.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epiq Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Communications Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $309,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Communications Systems by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 17,495 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Communications Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Communications Systems by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,803 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Communications Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $318,000. 53.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Communications Systems, Inc engages in the provision of network infrastructure and services for global deployments of enterprise and industrial networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Software, Services and Support, and Other. Electronics and Software segment designs, develops, and sells Intelligent Edge solutions that provide connectivity and power through Power over Ethernet (PoE) products and actionable intelligence to end devices in an Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem through embedded and cloud-based management software.

