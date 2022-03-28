Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.20.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMC. BNP Paribas upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Commercial Metals from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Commercial Metals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st.

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $252,454.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 127.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $43.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.68. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $27.69 and a 52-week high of $43.56.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 11.43%. Commercial Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is presently 7.64%.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

