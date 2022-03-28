Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Stock Position Decreased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,937 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Comerica worth $15,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Comerica by 191.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Comerica by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMA stock traded up $3.00 on Friday, hitting $97.04. 1,650,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,673,397. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $63.07 and a 1-year high of $102.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.13 and a 200-day moving average of $88.55.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.98 million. Comerica had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 15.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

In other Comerica news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $103,158.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $258,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $86.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $98.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.81.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

