Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,110 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Field & Main Bank increased its position in shares of Comcast by 200.0% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 221.1% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 584.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at $46,000. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $47.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $213.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.91.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Macquarie lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen increased their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.48.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

