Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.

COLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

In other news, CFO Aaron James Deer acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 99.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,878. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.66. Columbia Banking System has a fifty-two week low of $30.09 and a fifty-two week high of $45.25.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $169.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.60 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 32.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is 43.01%.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

