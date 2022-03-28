Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Colony Bankcorp in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th.

Shares of CBAN stock opened at $18.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $329.39 million, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.49. Colony Bankcorp has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $19.59.

Colony Bankcorp ( NASDAQ:CBAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $29.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.12 million. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 12.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that Colony Bankcorp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Brian D. Schmitt bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO T Heath Fountain bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 18,560 shares of company stock worth $306,359 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 283.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 10.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. 37.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Colony Bankcorp (Get Rating)

Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division, Mortgage Division, and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services including commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

