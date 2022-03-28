Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Colony Bankcorp in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th.
Shares of CBAN stock opened at $18.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $329.39 million, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.49. Colony Bankcorp has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $19.59.
In related news, Vice Chairman Brian D. Schmitt bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO T Heath Fountain bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 18,560 shares of company stock worth $306,359 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.31% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 283.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 10.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. 37.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Colony Bankcorp (Get Rating)
Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division, Mortgage Division, and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services including commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.
