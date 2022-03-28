Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 309 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LDEM traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,483. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $48.55 and a 12 month high of $66.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.58.

