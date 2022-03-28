Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.25 Million in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 93.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total value of $472,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $350,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $2,479,840. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FANG. Barclays lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $127.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. TheStreet raised Diamondback Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG traded up $3.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $146.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,144,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,005,470. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.31. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.93 and a 1 year high of $147.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.97.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.25. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.10%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 19.77%.

Diamondback Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.