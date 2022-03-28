Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the February 28th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Separately, HSBC cut Clicks Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.
Clicks Group stock opened at $43.45 on Monday. Clicks Group has a 52 week low of $32.05 and a 52 week high of $43.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.29.
Clicks Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Clicks Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and beauty retailer, and pharmaceutical distributor and wholesaler in South Africa. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Distribution. It retails pharmacy, health and beauty through approximately 840 stores, and 620 in-store pharmacies for the middle to upper income markets under the Clicks name.
