Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $62.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Clear Secure from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clear Secure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.71.

Shares of YOU stock opened at $23.01 on Thursday. Clear Secure has a 12 month low of $18.79 and a 12 month high of $65.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.29.

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.15. Clear Secure had a negative net margin of 19.38% and a negative return on equity of 88.22%. The firm had revenue of $80.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.12 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Clear Secure will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 259,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $6,473,501.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 1,188,102 shares of company stock valued at $29,152,192 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Air Lines Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,680,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,882,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,059,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,115,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,795,000 after acquiring an additional 208,953 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Clear Secure by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,049,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,910,000 after buying an additional 364,443 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Clear Secure by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 536,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,038,000 after buying an additional 186,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure Company Profile

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

