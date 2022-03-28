CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Gap Up to $12.68

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.68, but opened at $13.40. CleanSpark shares last traded at $13.39, with a volume of 266 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CLSK shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CleanSpark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.50. The company has a market cap of $564.39 million, a P/E ratio of -194.40 and a beta of 4.67.

CleanSpark ( NASDAQ:CLSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $41.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. Equities analysts expect that CleanSpark, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Leigh Wood purchased 15,000 shares of CleanSpark stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $130,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gary Anthony Vecchiarelli purchased 3,357 shares of CleanSpark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.18 per share, with a total value of $37,531.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLSK. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in CleanSpark by 1,760.7% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 264,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 249,848 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in CleanSpark by 226.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 303,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 210,592 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in CleanSpark during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,005,000. State Street Corp raised its position in CleanSpark by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 966,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after acquiring an additional 107,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in CleanSpark by 90.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 76,359 shares in the last quarter. 27.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CleanSpark, Inc is a sustainable bitcoin mining and energy technology company that is focused on solving modern energy challenges. It provides advanced energy software and control technology that allows energy users to obtain resiliency and economic optimization. The company operates through the following business segments: Energy, Digital Currency Mining, and Other business activities.

